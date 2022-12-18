TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Republican Senator J. R. Claeys who wants to see changes in the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Claeys plan is set to place authority of the Kansas Highway Patrol under Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach instead of Gov. Laura Kelly. The state lawmaker says the change is vital in pivoting the direction of the agency.

Also featured in the show, Spencer Duncan with the Kansas League of Municipalities highlights the organization’s legislative priorities for 2023.

Duncan says the organization wants to remind state legislators about individual city needs in housing, water, mental health and other issues across Kansas.

To watch the full episode, click here.

And to get the latest news on Inside Kansas Politics you can check out our Twitter account.