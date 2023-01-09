TOPEKA (KSNT) – In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran as he looks forward to his new term.

“It’s a privilege to serve Kansans for years,” Sen. Moran says.

Moran was sworn in to his third term early January in Washington, D.C. The tenured lawmaker says there are lots of issues his office plans to tackle, including improving the lives of veterans and law enforcement.

In an interview with Inside Kansas Politics, Sen. Moran described why he signed on to the recent omnibus spending bill, and why he failed to sign a bill entitling rail workers to paid sick leave. He says he stands by both decisions. He also gave his stance on medical marijuana in Kansas.

Moran says he is excited to serve once again, but is very proud of state legislators. Moran says he would like to see more issues solved “closer to home” and not federally.

“I look forward to a robust legislative session, as our state legislators begin their work in Topeka,” Sen. Moran say.

