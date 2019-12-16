Japan 2020

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Snow delays 10th street construction in Topeka
Top Stories
Cloudy and cold with possible snow showers north and light snow east and south
Ask Kim says know your limits at holiday parties
Topeka Police are still in “walk-in” accident report phase
Family involved in rollover crash in Lyon County
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
The Big Game
Top Stories
The substituted substitute: Kean humiliated by cruel call
Top Stories
US goalkeeper Zack Steffen follows in Tim Howard’s footsteps
NFL HQ can relax: NFC East winner will have at least 8 wins
NFL ICYMI: All ends well for Cowboys after flip over toss
Allen’s fourth-quarter TD clinches playoff spot for Bills
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
Visit NOTO
Visit Lawrence
Adopt-A-Pet
Home For The Holidays
Lone Star NYE
Pet Lost and Found
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Nominate a Remarkable Woman
TARC Winter Wonderland LIVE
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
TARC Winter Wonderland LIVE
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
Top Stories
Ballet Midwest’s Nutcracker Ballet is a Holiday Tradition
Top Stories
Ladies Day Out provides last minute holiday shopping
Top Stories
Annual Red Stocking Breakfast supports the Kansas Children’s Service League
Boxes, jars, aluminum foil can help make Christmas more sustainable
Washburn University dedicates Fall Commencement to Dwane Simmons family
Hayden High Choir brings Christmas music to Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
There are currently 133 active closings. Click for more details.
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
Murray, Djokovic looking forward to playing in 2020 Olympics
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Trending Stories
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather
JEDO to pay people to “Choose Topeka” as a place to live & work
Winter Weather Advisory upgraded to Winter Storm Warning
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds