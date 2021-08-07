What to watch Saturday night, Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

The final day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics features a light schedule but huge stakes. In the day’s headliners, U.S. women play gold medals games in basketball and volleyball. In the boxing ring, two U.S. men can end a 17-year gold-medal drought. And back in the Olympic Stadium, the Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially conclude with the Closing Ceremony.

Here’s a look at what to watch on Day 16 of the Olympic Games.

Primetime on NBC

On Saturday night, NBC will air a live presentation of the women’s basketball gold medal game between the United States and Japan (10:30 p.m. ET). Leading up to the tip-off, the broadcast will also show coverage from track & field, diving and more.

NBC Primetime: Aug. 7

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Marathon

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya will take on the Olympic marathon for the first time since becoming the only man in recorded history to break the two hour marathon barrier. In October of 2019, he ran 26.2 miles in 1:59:40 at a specially-designed event just for him in Vienna, Austria. That effort doesn’t count towards any official records because of how the event was put on, but he also holds the marathon world record from his 2018 Berlin Marathon victory in 2:02:39 and won gold at Rio in 2:08:44.

American Galen Rupp is back for his fourth-straight Olympics five years after leaving Rio with marathon bronze. He ran a 2:09:20 at the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials back in February of 2020, but with all world majors since then canceled or significantly modified, the field apart from Kipchoge could be wide open. The U.S. contingent is rounded out by Jacob Riley and Abdi Abdirahman, who finished one second apart at Trials.

Men’s Marathon

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Track Cycling

The Izu Velodrome has been one of the few Olympic venues where fans are permitted, which has created a fun atmosphere for the track cycling events. The velodrome will host its last events on Day 16 with finals in the women’s sprint, men’s keirin and women’s omnium. Laura Kenny, who has won a gold medal and a silver medal so far in Tokyo, became Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian just a few days ago and will be one of the names to watch in the women’s omnium.

Track Cycling Events

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA (starts at 11:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Watch

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Linoy Ashram of Israel won gold in Day 14’s individual all-around, but ROC athletes were out in full force, including individual silver medalist Dina Averina. Anyone besides the ROC winning the group all-around final would qualify as an upset, as a Russian squad has won this event at each of the last five Olympics.

Group All-Around Final

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Basketball

One day after the U.S. men claimed their fourth-straight gold medal, the U.S. women can extend their own streak. Team USA has won women’s basketball gold at six consecutive Olympics, and Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been on the roster for the last four. A win over Japan would make those two stars the first basketball players to win five Olympic gold medals.

Last time out, Brittney Griner (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Breanna Stewart (12 points, 10 rebounds) posted double-doubles to help lead the team to a semifinal win over Serbia.

Gold Medal Game

United States vs. Japan

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch

Women’s Volleyball

For the third time in four Olympics, the United States will play Brazil in the gold medal match for women’s volleyball. The last two encounters (2008, 2012) ended with Brazil winning gold, but the Americans are out for revenge this time. A win would give the U.S. its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball.

Gold Medal Match

United States vs. Brazil

Start Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Boxing

Two U.S. men go for gold in the final session of boxing at the Tokyo Games. First, Keyshawn Davis takes on Cuba’s Andy Cruz in the men’s lightweight final (1:15 a.m. ET), then Richard Torrez Jr. faces off with Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in the men’s super heavyweight final (2:15 a.m. ET). A win by either boxer would end a gold medal drought for the U.S. men that dates back to Andre Ward in 2004.

Boxing Finals: 4 Weight Classes

Start Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

Live Stream: Watch

Men’s Water Polo

The final event of the Tokyo Games is the men’s water polo final, which features Greece and Serbia squaring off for the gold medal. Serbia is attempting to defend its gold from 2016, while Greece is looking for its first-ever Olympic title.

Gold Medal Match

Greece vs. Serbia

Start Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: USA

Live Stream: Watch

Closing Ceremony

The 2020 Tokyo Games end with a bang at the Olympic Stadium. Athletes from all around the world will say farewell and hand the Olympics over to Paris 2024. Javelin thrower Kara Winger will carry the U.S. flag during the Closing Ceremony.

“It’s an incredible honor to be selected by my fellow Team USA athletes to be our flag bearer,” Winger said after fellow Team USA athletes voted on her for the role. “There’s no better way to conclude my career as an Olympic athlete than to lead the U.S. team into the Closing Ceremony.”

Closing Ceremony