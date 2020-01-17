Jefferson Award Winner: Kathy Pauls

The Jefferson Awards engages the Partners in our communities to highlight local volunteers. The goal is to spotlight the great work they do and to inspire our community to put their service ideas into action.
From the 2019-2020 Honorees, a local panel of judges select one winner that will travel to the National Gala in Washington, DC. to represent Northeast Kansas. From the nationwide winners, one will be selected for a national Jefferson Award.
Kathy Pauls is a retired school teacher from Manhattan, Kansas.
Five years ago she found a way to continue to help people learn, it’s just in a place you would least expect.