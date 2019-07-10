Jefferson Award Winner: Kent Schnakenberg

An Emporia man is biking hundreds of miles around the country – and stopping in every state, to help find a cure for type one diabetes.
Because of his efforts with Type 1 diabetes, he was chosen as a winner of the KSNT Jefferson Awards.
The auto-immune disease is where the pancreas stops making insulin.
To live a healthy life, type 1 diabetics have to manually give themselves insulin through multiple injections or through a pump.
Emporia’s Kent Schnakenberg is pedaling to get closer – to finding a cure.
To follow Team Schnak on his journey and to support his team, click here.