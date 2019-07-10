Jefferson Award Winner: Kent Schnakenberg

From the 2019-2020 Honorees, a local panel of judges select one winner that will travel to Washington, DC. to represent Northeast Kansas. From the nationwide winners, one will be selected for the national Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Awards engages the Partners in our communities to highlight local volunteers. The goal is to spotlight the great work they do and to inspire our community to put their service ideas into action.

An Emporia man is biking hundreds of miles around the country – and stopping in every state, to help find a cure for type one diabetes.

Because of his efforts with Type 1 diabetes, he was chosen as a winner of the KSNT Jefferson Awards.

The auto-immune disease is where the pancreas stops making insulin.

To live a healthy life, type 1 diabetics have to manually give themselves insulin through multiple injections or through a pump.

Emporia’s Kent Schnakenberg is pedaling to get closer – to finding a cure.

To follow Team Schnak on his journey and to support his team, click here.