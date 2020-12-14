Jefferson Award Winner: Lavina Wall

From the 2019-2020 Honorees, a local panel of judges select one winner that will travel to the National Gala in Washington, DC. to represent Northeast Kansas. From the nationwide winners, one will be selected for a national Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Awards engages the Partners in our communities to highlight local volunteers. The goal is to spotlight the great work they do and to inspire our community to put their service ideas into action.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Even during a global pandemic, the helpers can still be found.

Lavina Wall is the winner of November’s Jefferson Award, in honor of her work managing the ICare Food Pantry in southeast Topeka.

Wall has maintained the pantry for the last 10 years, despite saying she retired years ago. The pantry has stuck with its mission to provide emergency food and hygiene supplies to anyone needing help, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Back in March, we had to decide ‘how can we make it safe for everyone?’ And we came up with a pretty good system,” Wall said.

People used to come inside the pantry to get help, but now Wall and ICare offer a curbside pickup to bring needed resources while keeping everyone safe. Visitors fill out a request sheet with what they need.

Visit ICare’s website to learn more about the services Wall and the other team members offer.

