Jefferson Award Winner: Lorraine Eggen

Lorraine Eggen is the director of Birthright of Topeka, an international organization that helps pregnant women regardless of their circumstances.

“I felt like even when I came to Birthright that I could change the world, make a difference in this world,” Eggen said.

That was over 20 years ago that Lorraine set out on that mission.

Now all those years later she’s accomplished that by helping women of all ages through pregnancy, becoming new moms, or growing their families.

Whether a woman has questions about what to do, or where to go, needs a pregnancy test, baby clothes, diapers, formula, you name it birthright has it.

In Lorraine’s case she even goes above what’s being asked of her.

“If they need a ride to the doctor we give them rides to the doctor,” she said. Just anything we can do to make it a little easier for them and give them the love and support they need.”

At Birthright women are never charged for anything they receive, they never even have to prove their financial information. They just simply call or drop by the organization when it’s open and Lorraine and her volunteers help in any way they can.

Birthright’s now been in Topeka for 49 years, Lorraine’s only the second director to run the organization.

A non-paid position that’s really become a full-time job.

To think it all started because Lorraine wanted to make a difference in this world.

“I have seen that I’ve changed people, where they could feel they could still come back and confide in me, be my friend,” Eggen said. “If they need something they know they can come to me, maybe that’s all I’ll accomplish in this world, but at my age, I’m going to keep going, I’m going to keep trying until that last time because people mean so much to me.”

Birthright is a tax-exempt, charitable organization that relies solely on private donations. Monetary donations, as well as maternity and baby items, like diapers, new or gently used baby clothes, formula, are accepted at Birthright Centers.

If you would like to learn more about how to donate, or contact Birthright of Topeka, click HERE.

