Kansas couple wins national award for helping teens in foster care

For more than a decade, Mike and Lisa Irvin have made it their life’s mission to help Kansas teens facing the challenges of foster care – now they’re being recognized with a national award.

The organization called Multiplying Good, formerly known as the Jefferson Awards Foundation, honored the Irvin’s with the national Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Award for Outstanding Public Service Benefiting the Local Community during its virtual event on Thursday night. The award recognizes individuals for outstanding public service and are considered the nation’s highest accolade in this field.

Only five people in the country are honored in this way each year now the Irvin’s are in this select group.

The couple was chosen to win the award based on two reasons:

1) The Irvin’s were local recipients of the Jefferson Awards hosted by KSNT

2) They started the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps in 2009

Those are special camps designed specifically for teens in the foster care system to feel safe and relax from the stress of their uncertain lives while experiencing activities that allow them to be kids, to build trust, and to give them hope. They also teach teens to balance budgets, cook meals, and develop other life and social skills necessary for them to survive.

Every summer the camps are held on the couple’s urban sprawling ranch outside Manhattan, Kansas. The camps are completely free for the teen’s thanks to the couple’s relentless fundraising efforts.

In 1972, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, U.S. Senator Robert Taft, Jr., and Sam Beard founded the American Institute for Public Service, to establish a Nobel Prize for public and community service – The Jefferson Awards.

