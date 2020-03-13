KSNT cancels Jefferson Awards ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — KSNT has canceled the Jefferson Awards ceremony, which was scheduled for Monday at Capital Plaza Hotel.
KSNT made the decision to cancel the local ceremony following the guidance of experts. They suggest eliminating large gatherings to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The ceremony was scheduled to recognize volunteers we’ve honored in our community during the last 12 months.
The winner that will be announced during our 6 p.m. broadcast Monday and represent Northeast Kansas at the national Jefferson Awards gala in Washington, DC later this year.