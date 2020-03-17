Mike and Lisa Irvin win National Jefferson Award for northeast Kansas

From the 2019-2020 Honorees, a local panel of judges select one winner that will travel to the National Gala in Washington, DC. to represent Northeast Kansas. From the nationwide winners, one will be selected for a national Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Awards engages the Partners in our communities to highlight local volunteers. The goal is to spotlight the great work they do and to inspire our community to put their service ideas into action.

Congratulations to Mike and Lisa Irvin from Olsburg, Kansas on being selected to attend the National Jefferson’s Award banquet in Washington, D.C.!

For more than a decade the Irvin’s have been helping foster teens from all across Kansas, but they’re not foster parents, their foster camp leaders.

In 2009 the Irvin’s started the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps, a camp designed just for foster teens in Kansas.

The camps provide a place where foster teens are safe and can relax from the stress of their uncertain lives while experiencing activities that allow them to be kids, to build trust, and to give them hope.

It’s just always been a passion to work with teens and especially the at-risk because truly who is,” Mike said.

“Mike and I decided we can’t take care of the big picture, but we can start working with the kids one-on-one and if we can break that cycle of abuse, imagine the ripple effect,” said Lisa.

Since starting the camps the Irvin’s estimate they’ve had more than 500 foster teens in the state attend their camps.