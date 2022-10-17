TOPEKA (KSNT) – 247 Sports Kansas football beat writer Michael Swain joined K-Nation reporter Lainey Gerber on the field after the Jayahwks’ 52-42 loss to Oklahoma Saturday.

Swain commented on Kansas’ defense giving up 52 points, and how the defensive line needs to improve going forward.

Gerber and Swain mentioned how good Kansas tight end Mason Fairchild looked after hauling in six catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

Swain thinks running back Devin Neal will have to get more consistent touches in order for the Jayhawks to get back on track in the run game.

