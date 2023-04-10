MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State men’s basketball had a magical season in 2022-23, and it’s not just Wildcat fans that know that.

College basketball analyst Brian Burton spent 20 years coaching in Texas, where K-State head coach Jerome Tang and much of his staff also spent significant time. Being close in distance, Burton and most of K-State’s coaches became close in friendship.

“Just knowing how much I’ve been rooting for Coach Tang anyway as a friend,” Burton said,

“To see him get his unbelievable dream opportunity…I just told my wife we have to go [to a game] this year.”

Burton got to spend time behind the scenes with the K-State men’s basketball team to really see how Tang’s engine runs.

Burton speaks on what he learned on his trip to Manhattan, Tang’s faith, coaching with love instead of instilling fear, the transfer portal and more in this exclusive K-Nation interview.

“You almost feel like, ‘You can’t really win like this can you? You can’t just win loving people.’ I think he’s been very good for the game of basketball,” Burton said.

