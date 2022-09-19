TOPEKA (KSNT)- Brian Hanni, the voice of the Jayhawks, joined the 27 Sports team in studio for Sunday night’s episode of K-Nation.

Hanni talked all about KU football’s 3-0 start and the excitement around the program. He says the 2007-08 season is the last time he can recall seeing Jayhawk fans this fired up.

“Maybe six wins is still something that a lot of folks have circled, but a lot of people are starting to think this team can do even more than that,” Hanni said.

Hanni says Jalon Daniels has the ‘IT factor’ and is exactly what Jayhawk football needs at quarterback.

“He’s got that natural charisma that everybody rallys behind,” Hanni said. “Million dollar smile, fun guy to be around, he throws praise on his offensive line for keeping him clean. He distributes the ball to everybody, not locking in on one favorite. He’s the consummate leadership teammate in that locker room that you want your quarterback to be.”

After Duke and Kansas both started the year 3-0 many fans hoped ESPN’s ‘College Gameday’ would make the trip to Lawrence for Saturday’s week four matchup. That crew will instead go to Knoxville, Tenn. for the Florida at Tennessee game. Hanni says if KU keeps winning perhaps it could happen another time.

“We’re still going to pack the Booth and who knows, maybe we’ll get Gameday next weekend,” Hanni said.

The new weekly sports show is filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.