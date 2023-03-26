LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball didn’t accept defeat after being one of the first four out of the NCAA tournament.

Guard-turned-forward Chandler Prater sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to break down her dominant WNIT performances, and explain how the team is playing strong after missing the NCAA tournament.

“I feel like March is when everyone’s most excited to play,” Prater said. “We were disappointed we didn’t make the big dance, but it’s hard to be upset when playing basketball. You have that chip on your shoulder. We use it as motivation, but for me, I enjoy playing the game.”

