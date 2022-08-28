MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is excited for its 2022 campaign, and the Wildcats enter the season with some experienced football players.

Chris Klieman sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley on Wednesday to discuss all things Kansas State football ahead of kickoff for the season. Some answers are listed below, with quotes from the K-State head coach.

On Quarterback Adrian Martinez

Klieman: “He’s getting more and more comfortable every day… he’s played a lot of football games. I think it’s close to 50 football games he’s played. He arrived here in January and we didn’t have spring ball with him. He was just learning ‘in the classroom’ so to speak. Through the summer, through our fall camp, just the amount of repetitions he’s received, the amount of time spent with the time receivers and running backs with timing and building that bond. He’s feeling better and better every day as far as our comfort level in our system.”

On Running back Deuce Vaughn

Klieman: “He was not really an enigma last year, but people weren’t sure of who this kid really was. We knew. He just had an unbelievable season and people started to find ways to double team him and gang up on him and at least know where he’s at all the time. We have to be creative. I know Coach Klein is going to be really creative in finding different ways to get him the football. Now we’re excited because we have a guy like Adrian [Martinez] that can run the football as well as throw it from the quarterback position. And we’re really deep at the wide receiver position. So, I think it’s going to take some of the pressure off of Deuce [Vaughn] because of all the different people that we have that can make plays. But make know mistake we also know that we’ve got to find a way to get the ball to number 22.”

On first-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein

Klieman: “I just love the different thoughts and creativeness that that offensive staff is coming up with. Because of the Malik Knowles, Phillips Brooks, Kade Warner, Adrian [Martinez], Deuce [Vaughn]. We have so many different players we have to make sure we have different things on the call card to make sure that we can spread this ball around a little bit so that people can’t just say ‘Hey, we’re going to stop Deuce Vaughn and we can stop Kansas State.’ We feel better about that this year as far as the experience we have at wide receiver and the experience we have obviously at quarterback and at running back.”

On linebacker Daniel Green

Klieman: “He’s got to play his game… he was 233 [pounds] last year, now he’s 245 in his weight. He runs really well. He’s just so comfortable. He understands our system. He’s the alpha leader on defense as far as getting us lined up and making the checks and adjustments. I’m excited because he’s going to have a terrific year for us.”

Klieman also talked about the offensive line, the importance of having fun throughout the season, Skylar Thompson’s NFL start and other topics. K-State kicks off its season on Saturday Sept. 3 against South Dakota. It plays four-straight home games to start the 2022 campaign.