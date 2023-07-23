MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Being a Division I football player is a full-time job, even when the Wildcats are off campus.

K-State nutrition started a Cookin’ with the ‘Cats class three times every week to teach football players how to cook healthy meals for themselves.

“Not just everything’s on the field,” linebacker Desmond Purnell said. “Things are also in here with nutrition. That’s what our great staff does. They provide these for us to get us right. If you’re not eating right, it doesn’t matter.”

The classes focus on meals that are easy to make at home, so athletes don’t have to rely on the football facilities’ appliances or ingredients.

“We try to find stuff they enjoy so they’ll actually take what they learn here and use it outside,” student nutrition intern Kennedy O’Brien said.

Some players have little-to-no cooking experience. The skills they learn can last past their football careers.

“I came in with a little experience, but the teaching from our staff with the nutrition really helps me take my cooking level to another stage,” safety VJ Payne said. “I really do thank them for teaching me and giving me the things I need to do to cook.”

