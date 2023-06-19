MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Cooper Beebe and his younger brother, Camden, will play on the same team for the first time in their lives this fall with K-State.

Cooper returns for his fifth year; Camden will be an incoming freshman. The two missed out on playing together in high school by one year.

However, the chance to get to work alongside his younger brother is just one of several reasons Cooper decided to return for one more season with K-State.

Beebe headlines the group of K-State offensive lineman who all decided together to return for the 2023 season. He would’ve certainly gotten a shot to play pro football if he’d opted to go the NFL route instead of staying in Manhattan.

He returns with hopes of cementing a legacy.

“I’m trying to get in the K-State Ring of Honor,” Beebe said. “There’s no offensive linemen in there yet. I’m kind of like, why not me? I’ve put myself in a pretty good position, and I think with another year like last year, I can definitely put my name in that conversation.”

The K-State Ring of Honor is made up of only the best Wildcat football players in this century. Established in 2002, the group is made up of only 20 former players. The group includes Collin Klein, Lynn Dickey, Darren Sproles and other K-State legends.

Beebe’s offensive line coach says that’s not his place to decide whether or not Beebe is deserving. If you listen to him talk, however, the words seem to give his opinion away.

“I know he’s one of the best that this program has seen,” K-State offensive line coach Conor Riley said. “Not only from his performance on the football field. Everything that he does in this community, everything that he does in the classroom. Everything he does down in that locker room… He’s been a huge part of getting us to where we are at right now… I know there’s been great, great players that have walked these halls but I think he deserves to be among the best of them.”

