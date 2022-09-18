LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to talk about some of the key transfers making up the program’s biggest transfer class.

Fitzgerald talked about managing a wide recruiting map, recruits from his former school, other Big 12 schools and the NJCAA World Series runner up.

“We were kind of 24/7 on [recruiting],” Fitzgerald said. “It really paid off with a great group of guys.”

