MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to discuss the defense’s performance against Tulane.

Green broke down how he made his interception read, what information the defense uses before each play, and how it can improve after K-State’s 17-10 loss against Tulane.

“A lot of people don’t know how detailed this game is,” Green said. “They think we kind of just run and hit people, but there’s a lot of thinking that goes on. We spend more time in the classroom than we do on the field.”

