TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rock Chalk Sports Talk host Derek Johnson joined K-Nation to break down some of the new things happening with KU sports.

Johnson talked about how the Jayhawks handled spring football with its array of injuries. Plus, he maps out the visits KU men’s basketball has lined up during the transfer portal window.

On the final day of the Sunflower Showdown baseball series, Johnson commends Dan Fitzgerald’s success in his first season as head coach.

