MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Derek Young, an online editor for K-State Online and On-3 Sports, joined the 27 Sports team in studio on Sunday to break down K-State’s victory over sixth-ranked Oklahoma.

Young sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley and 27 Sports reporter Lainey Gerber and talked about the massive changes K-State made from week three to week four. Adrian Martinez looked like a different player than fans saw in the first three weeks.

“He was finally more aggressive,” Young said. “He pushed the ball downfield. That’s what [the coaches] wanted him to do.”

Young says the offensive line wasn’t perfect in the win but that can likely be credited to a solid defensive front for Oklahoma. The same can be said for the ‘Cats defense. They allowed more points in week four than the first three weeks combined, but Oklahoma has one of the top offenses in the country.

“They’re tough to defend,” Young said. “Sometimes you can have a really good defense and you’re still going to get beat.”

K-State plays Texas Tech in Manhattan on Saturday, Oct. 1

K-Nation is a new weekly sports show filled with K-State and KU athletics. 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley along with 27 Sports reporters Lainey Gerber and Landon Reinhardt are teaming up to tell viewers all they need to know about the Wildcats and Jayhawks.

K-Nation will air every Sunday night on 27 News after the 10 p.m. newscast.