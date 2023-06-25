LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Patrick Cassidy has always loved KU.

He loves the University of Kansas so much that despite the possibility to play low-level college basketball he chose to attend KU strictly as a student.

“I’ve been a ride or die Jayhawk for life,” Cassidy said. “When high school was over I was kind of giving up on sports.. I was like ‘I just want to come to KU because I love it so much, if I have to give up sports that’s fine.'”

He stayed tied in with the game of basketball, even after putting an end to his playing days. The summer after his freshman year Cassidy got connected with KU men’s basketball and was hired as manager.

He served as a manager for a few seasons before being called on to help out a little more last season. The Jayhawks were injury-riddled in the 2022-23 season.

KU needed more guys for certain activities in practice. Cassidy stepped up.

“I just worked my way into certain drills,” he said. “Did ball-handling with them, shot a couple times with them and then it really started to pick up when I had to play a little defense, too.”

He held his own enough in practice to gain the courage to meet with Bill Self after the season.

“My hands were sweating,” Cassidy said. “I was freaking out.”

Coach Self was on board, agreeing to give the Columbus, Kansas native a spot on the roster as a walk-on.

“I actually think he’s competitive enough that he can do it,” KU head men’s basketball coach Bill Self said.

This Jayhawk is hoping his story will inspire others.

“If you just keep putting your nose down, you keep grinding, then hopefully your dreams can turn into reality like mine did,” Cassidy said. “Just don’t give up on yourself. Do not give up on yourself, ever.”

Cassidy says he remains very good friends with the other managers.