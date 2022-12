TOPEKA (KSNT) – Mason Voth, Managing Editor for Rivals’ EMAW Online, joined the 27 Sports team in studio for Sunday night’s episode of K-Nation.

Voth talked about realistic expectations for K-State men’s basketball as it enters Big 12 play, and for Wildcat football before playing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

