MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball has one of the most highly anticipated rosters in the country.

The Wildcats return twins Brylee and Jaelyn Glenn. Plus, Serena Sundell, Gabby Gregory and All-American Ayoka Lee. However, Lee missed the entire 2022-23 season recovering from knee surgery. She’s still getting back into basketball shape, but she anticipates being ready for the start of the season.

“Just working on running and being athletic again, and all those things, which is kind of where I’m still at now,” Lee said. “It’s been good so far. Definitely not for the weary.”

Throughout her recovery, whether bed-ridden or in the gym, Lee’s teammates and coaches supported her.

“Before I could walk, we had a team retreat and I got to go on that, too,” Lee said. “Everyone was pretty accommodating and supportive, so I wasn’t too sad-girl hours.”

