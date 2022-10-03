MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State offensive coordinator Collin Klein sat down for an exclusive interview with K-Nation on Sunday.

Klein played for K-State from 2009-2012 and was a Heisman Trophy Finalists in his final season at quarterback for the Wildcats. He ran for 2,485 yards and threw for 4,724 in his time playing for the ‘Cats.

After his playing days concluded he quickly joined the K-State coaching staff. Klein worked as an assistant director of recruiting in 2014 and an offensive graduate assistant in 2015. He spent one year as the quarterbacks coach at Northern Iowa before returning to Manhattan.

Klein served as the K-State quarterbacks coach from 2017-2021 before finally being promoted to offensive coordinator shortly after the 2021 season concluded.

On K-Nation, Klein talked with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley about a variety of topics. The interview dives into the state of the K-State offense.

“Texas Tech’s a very good defense,” Klein said. “We knew there was going to be an opportunity to hit some big plays, which we did.”

Klein expressed his appreciation for the Wildcats’ ability to bounce back from a rough second quarter on Saturday.

“Really proud of our guys, how they battled and worked through that lull in the second quarter and fought through it,” Klein said.

Klein spoke about the moment Coach Klieman asked him to be the full time offensive coordinator.

“He told me it always takes that first guy to believe in you, having not been a full-time offensive coordinator before,” Klein said. “[Coach Klieman] said that he wanted to be that guy and he wanted me to be his offensive coordinator.”

It’s a role that Klein doesn’t take for granted.

“Overwhelmed, honored,” Klein said. “So special that it’s here at a place I love and care about so much.”

Similar to Klein when he was under center, Adrian Martinez is a dual-threat quarterback. Coach Klein says they knew Martinez would be a good fit.

“First of all, just an incredible young man,” Klein said. “His character, integrity, his demeanor, his leadership… I could go on and on. He’s off the chart in all those categories.”

Klein broke some school records in his playing days. He says if Martinez can break any of those single season marks he will be thrilled.

“I hope he breaks every one of them,” Klein said. “I would be just fine with that. That means we’re scoring points.”

