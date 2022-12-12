MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State athletic director Gene Taylor sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley for Sunday’s episode of K-Nation.

There is a lot going on for Taylor at the moment, including, of course, celebrating the football team’s Big 12 Championship.

“I’m so excited,” Taylor said. “To see that trophy [in our football complex] makes you feel really good about everything…. We’re Big 12 Champs. That’s very cool.”

The K-State AD says he was very confident, when hiring Chris Klieman, that he would be successful in Manhattan.

“I knew who he is as a person,” Taylor said. “I knew that he could understand the gravity of taking over for Bill Snyder.”

Taylor was not at the Big 12 Championship. He was, instead, taking caring of a commitment to his role on the College Football Playoff Committee. He says there were lots of emotions and cheers when kicker Ty Zentner drilled the game winning field goal, even though he was all by himself.

“When he kicked that field goal I was jumping up and down by myself, high-fiving myself,” Taylor said. “It was pretty cool.”

The current excitement within K-State Athletics goes beyond football. The Wildcat men’s and women’s basketball teams are both off to great starts, too. Several other programs have also had recent success.

“Anytime football has success it drives energy on our campus and has a tendency to carry over to the winter sports,” Taylor said.

Taylor says a contract extension for Chris Klieman isn’t necessarily in the works yet, although Klieman could receive an automatic extension based on his previous contract. He says he appreciates that Klieman’s focus is all on the football team right now, and not on how much money he’s making.

“Obviously we want to make sure we do everything we can to keep him,” Taylor said. “…I’m guessing at some point that conversation will happen. The good news about Chris [Klieman] is that’s the last thing on his mind.”

