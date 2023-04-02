LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Football is in full swing this spring.

KU football is one month into spring practice. Quarter back Jalon Daniels sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to explain the Jayhawks’ goals for the spring, changed to the offensive line, new practice drills and more.

“Our main goal right now is being able to understand the intent of the play,” Daniels said. “Coach [Kotelnicki] is up there calling the plays for a reason, so he wants us as an offense to be able to know the reason why because if we know the reason why that play is being called, we’ll do a better job being able to execute it when it’s time to execute the play.”

