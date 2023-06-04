MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- College is sometimes called ‘The best four years of your life.’ However, for one Wildcat football player only half of that phrase is true.

Seth Porter has had the time of his life in college, but the ‘Four years’ part of that saying does not apply to him. Porter will return next fall for his sixth year with K-State football.

He talked with 27 sports reporter Landon Reinhardt at a recent Catbacker Tour event.

Porter says he stayed with K-State for a number of reasons. Even when he hasn’t played a ton of snaps on offense, leaving was never an option.

“I want to earn it. I don’t want to take the easier road,” Porter said. “I maybe could see something and have it easier that way much I’d much rather earn it. So if my playing time could increase on offense that’d be great but I’d want it to be because I earned it, not because I took an easier road.”

