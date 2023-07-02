LYNDON, KS. (KSNT) – K-State football has the top recruit in Kansas in the 2024 class, according to the 247 Sports rankings.

Lyndon High School’s Kaedin Massey made his commitment to the Wildcats on June 29, securing a 6-foot-8 lineman for K-State’s future.

K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt went to Lyndon for an exclusive one-on-one with Massey on Saturday to hear more about why he decided to call Manhattan home.

Massey’s parents didn’t get word on where their son will be playing until 36 hours before the decision. He wasn’t necessarily keeping them in the dark, however.

“To be honest, I didn’t know,” Massey said. “It was a few days before when I made that decision.”

The Wildcats preach “Family,” and that was a big part of his decision.

“The piece that kind of put them over the edge would be the relationships I’ve built with players, coaches, and even just the recruits,” Massey said.

In a recruiting visit, Massey took pictures in full linemen gear with K-State offensive lineman coach Conor Riley holding pancakes and syrup in the back.

“They told me that the week before, Gus [Hawkins] wanted to do a thing with pancakes,” Massey said. “They carried it over to my week…let’s do it, let’s take a picture.”

Massey and Reinhardt also talk about growing up in a small town, 8-Man football, what to expect from him and more. The full interview with Massey is at the top of the page.

This story aired in Sunday night’s edition of K-Nation. To watch Sunday’s full episode click here. For more K-Nation articles, click here.