TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State fan-favorite Keyontae Johnson is feeling Wildcat Nation’s support as he enters the NBA Draft.

Fans met Johnson in Topeka for autographs, photos and to thank him for a great season. Their support, along with Jerome Tang’s coaching, got him ready to enter the draft after just one year in Manhattan.

“Coach Tang, he does a great job with the GA’s and player development people,” Johnson said. “We in the gym every day. He makes sure we get 500 makes a day, at least. They be on top of it. We’ve got a chart and if you’re not up there, you’ve got teammates that are pushing you.”

Johnson also talks about the past season, his relationship with Tang and teammate Markquis Nowell.

