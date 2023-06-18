MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State safety Kobe Savage was having a breakout year in 2022 before tearing his ACL against Baylor ended his season.

Now, Savage says he’ll be ready to go for the 2023 campaign.

“It was a very tough and long process,” Savage said in an exclusive K-Nation interview. “Six-to-seven months, just brutal recovery, rehab, strengthening my leg every day.”

As soon as the tear happened, Savage knew he had a long road ahead of him.

“I’ve never been injured like this,” Savage said. “I knew something was wrong. I heard the pop, I just didn’t want to tell [the K-State training staff], so I could see if it was anything less than it really was.”

Despite not being on the field, Savage felt the joys of victory during K-State’s Big 12 championship run.

“It’s a hard feeling not being out there with those guys, but seeing them accomplish what we set out to do the whole season was just… It felt like I was out there with them,” Savage said.

