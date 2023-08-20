LAWRENCE (KSNT)- After one of the biggest weeks in recent memory for KU Athletics, the man in charge of it all joined this week’s edition of K-Nation to discuss the big news.

On Tuesday, KU Athletics released new information, renderings and details for a $300 million project aimed at transforming multiple athletic facilities at KU, including a brand new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

“It’s going to have an impact so far beyond just one particular program,” Goff said. “And frankly, so far beyond athletics and I really think far beyond Lawrence as well.”

He says KU no longer wants to be known for just basketball. The Jayhawks’ men’s hoops program has the most all-time wins of any program in the country, but KU is more than a basketball school.

“KU has long been represented by this crown jewel program, Kansas Basketball. I think everyday about how do we make sure we’re not just sitting idle with basketball at KU, how are we continuing to invest and fuel and elevate this incredible men’s basketball program. And then also, what are we doing to elevate women’s basketball at KU? That’ll never change,” Goff said. “I think we can be better, if you can believe it in men’s basketball that’s where Coach Self is driving us forward. I think women’s basketball’s on a great path. And so the answer is, can we be all without hesitation, and I think we can and that’s being demonstrated right now.”

The impacts are expected to go beyond sports. he mixed-use development is projected to amount to $2.4 billion in direct, indirect and induced spending and $1.4 billion in direct, indirect and induced earnings, while supporting an estimated 720 jobs.

“When I’m reading through that release time and again before the announcement I’m stumbling over the ‘billion.’ We’re talking about billions of dollars of impact,” Goff said.

While KU basketball has long been the face of the athletic program, and in many ways will continue to be, Goff knows football is utterly massive, and having a competitive football program can have incredible impacts.

“Football has incredible impact and implications in our society,” Goff said. “Our society and our country loves football and engrains itself in that sport in such a really neat way. And so the far reaching impact of that is really tremendous, as well.”

Goff says he’s seen appreciation and support from the KU community, as has Lance Leipold.

