LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After a comeback win, KU men’s basketball center Ernest Udeh is ready for what’s next.

Udeh sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to break down the team’s second half turnaround against Baylor, how it prepares them for the postseason and what advice he’s gotten from the former national champions.

“We couldn’t let three guys beat us,” Udeh said. “We just had to lock in defensively. We changed our defensive approach. We were switching five. Then, we started with a trap, or a hedge.”

