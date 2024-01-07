LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks consistently have a true freshman in their starting lineup for the second-straight season.

KU men’s basketball has called on freshman guard Elmarko Jackson to try and keep pace with the core fore of KJ Adams, Kevin McCullar, Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris. Those four starters suiting up next to Jackson entered the 2023-24 season with nearly four hundred combined games of college basketball experience. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-3 guard from Marlton, N.J. is fresh out of high school.

“I got off to a little bit of a rocky start… but just grinding and listening to the coaches and what they ask of me as a player and buying into the culture has helped me develop my game and get better every single day,” Jackson said.

The Jayhawk freshman, averaging 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, sat down with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley for an exclusive one-on-one interview which aired on K-Nation.

“We’re winning, I just like to win,” he said. “Anything I can do to help the team win is good to me.”

Jackson scored a career-high 12 points in KU’s win against Wichita State in KC.

“I’ve just been putting in a lot of work so to have that type of game right before league play feels really good,” he said.

Kansas is 13-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play. Jackson has seen the court for at least 20 minutes in all but two games so far this season.

