LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU football had an electric offense in 2022.

The Jayhawks scored 35.6 points per game, ranking second in the Big 12 only to the National runners up in the TCU Horned Frogs.

The offensive success can be attributed to a number of areas. The Jayhawks had two quarterbacks play well and got another productive season from Devin Neal. Not to be overlooked when discussing the Jayhawk offense is the man who calls the plays.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki talked one-on-one with 27 Sports Director Glenn Kinley in an interview that aired on K-Nation.

Kotelnicki signed a contract extension around bowl season that keeps him in Lawrence through 2028.

“If you have an opportunity to be at a place and really achieve all your goals and dreams, why would you want to leave?” Kotelnicki said.

He says the coaches and players he works with are great. His relationship with Lance Leipold certainly played into the decision to stay.

“We’re going on our eleventh fall together which, in college football, is a long time,” he said. “You want to work with, and for, people who are high character individuals.”

Kotelnicki says his goal, schematically, is for KU’s offense to look complex to opposing teams while appearing simple and easy to execute to his guys. Quarterback Jalon Daniels is a key piece of that.

“Jalon is an incredibly athletic player, he’s obviously an accurate thrower,” Kotelnicki said. “You have those two things combined and you’re able to do a lot of different things.”

From a play-calling perspective, Coach K says a number of Jayhawk players are actually working to design new plays.

K-Nation airs every Sunday on KSNT after the 10 p.m. newscast. Click here for more K-Nation content. Click here for Sunday’s full episode.