LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – A big part of KU softball’s turnaround this season came from the hands of Washburn Rural graduate Kasey Hamilton.

The team’s No. 1 pitcher joined K-Nation’s Lainey Gerber for an exclusive interview to talk about her offseason and the team’s direction.

Coming off a 52-game season, the offseason has been an escape from the grind.

“The summer has been good,” Hamilton said. “It’s a nice break to get away from the stress of the everyday athlete’s life.”

She couldn’t take all of her focus away from the sports, however. Hamilton has been enjoying time hosting camps, hosting some of her own.

“I like to stay around the sport in the summer, we’ve been keeping up with kids during camp,” Hamilton said. “Doing camps on the side, doing NIL, everything we can advertise ourselves, get ourselves out there.”

Hamilton, a Topeka native, says that despite her busy college schedule, there’s no place like home.

“I try to go back pretty often,” Hamilton said. “Obviously, my family is there, so, spending as much time as I can when I have the chance.”

The full interview with Hamilton can be watched above.

This story aired in Sunday night’s edition of K-Nation. To watch Sunday’s full episode click here. For more K-Nation articles, click here.