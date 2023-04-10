LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After six years at offensive line for Kansas football, Earl Bostick Jr. is ready to make the jump to the NFL.

Bostick Jr. caught up with K-Nation reporter Caroline Soro at KU’s pro day to talk about what it’s like preparing for the draft, how important the Jayhawk offensive line was to the team’s success, how far the program has come since first arriving to campus and more.

“So surreal, you know, being like, like a little kid,” Bostick Jr. said. “Always seeing on TV, like all like pro days and stuff.”

