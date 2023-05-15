LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kenny Logan Jr. is returning for his fifth year with KU football.

The super-senior safety has played in 45 college football games. He’s not done yet.

Logan Jr. is currently in the process of recovering from an offseason surgery.

“I’m pretty close to one hundred percent, it’s been going good,” Logan Jr. said.

He sat down with K-Nation for an exclusive one-on-one interview last week. The veteran defensive back says he’s worked hard to be the best version of himself, physically and otherwise, throughout the recovery.

