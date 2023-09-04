LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU football’s defense wanted to make a big jump for the 2023 season, and Friday’s game was a step in the right direction.

Safety Marvin Grant recorded four tackles with two tackles for loss, leading the defensive backs.

“I like how I was able to come out and start pretty fast,” Grant said. “I missed a majority of the offseason, the beginning of the offseason, due to injury. Just getting back out there with my guys and putting it all together at full speed felt good.”

Grant transferred to KU from Purdue before the 2022 season. He’s using his experience in the Big 10 to prepare for the Jayhawks’ week two opponent, Illinois.

“I’m still familiar with some of the players over there, so it’s just getting ready for another physical game just how it was in the Big 10,” Grant said. “Just staying locked in, making sure my pad level is good.”

