LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU volleyball is working on every area of its game before things shake up in the summer and fall.

The Jayhawks will add two transfers during the summer, but one key member might have to leave in the fall. Head coach Ray Bechard joined 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber to explain how the team is juggling the uncertainty.

“It’s a little bit of a work-in-progress, and thank goodness that’s what spring’s about,” Bechard said. “We kind of have to reidentify who we are as a team.”

Bechard also talks about the young players’ improvement, the advice from former Jayhawks who play professionally and more.

