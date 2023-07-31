MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats and their fans will be making noise in a new arena.

K-State volleyball will debut its new, $24 million facility for the 2023 season. The two-level, air-conditioned arena seats approximately 3,100 fans.

“We just couldn’t feel the presence of our fans, but now, we actually get to be all up close and personal,” outside hitter Aliyah Carter said.

The facility balances fan-first with player-first amenities. It features a locker room and team lounge connected directly to the court. Players can also walk right from the court to the new Olympic training center, including a training and rehabilitation room, hot and cold tubs and a weight room.

“Just the locker room, in general, just having the space to hangout,” setter Izzi Szulczewski said. “I mean the ping pong table will probably get a couple recruits here.”

Fans can get their first experience in Morgan Family Arena on Aug. 12, during K-State’s equipment sale.

