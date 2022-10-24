EDMOND, OK (KSNT)- A former K-State running back is now in the coaching game.

James Gilbert isn’t playing football any more but he’s still at a stadium each Saturday. Gilbert is now a graduate assistant running backs coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, a division two program that plays in the same conference as Washburn and Emporia State.

“This is my third year coaching football,” Gilbert said. “I like it, enjoy it. It’s the closest thing I can do as far as getting close to the game.”

It’s Gilbert’s first year with UCO. He coached at Marian University, in Indianapolis, prior to joining the Bronchos. A prior connection brought him to the MIAA.

Gilbert says when he looks back on his time with the Wildcats the homecoming win over Oklahoma stands out as a special memory.

“We were picked to lose to them,” Gilbert said. “At some point I think the game was like 21-7. But we didn’t blink. We didn’t flinch. We came out with the win that day.”

He says several things he learned at K-State are paying off in his new role.

“I’m always a guy that takes notes so all the things I learned from those guys, Coach Klieman and [running backs coach] Brian Anderson, I’m teaching my guys,” Gilbert said. “I’m telling them ‘Look at the game, see the big picture. Know the why- why we do the stuff on our offense. I’m definitely using their tools on a daily basis.”

Gilbert says he was in attendance for the ‘Cats win over Oklahoma in Norman earlier this fall. He tries to keep up with the team whenever their schedule doesn’t conflict with UCO’s.

Gilbert played four years at Ball State before transferring to K-State for his last season of eligibility. As a Wildcat in 2019 he ran for a team-leading 737 yards in 11 games. He also ran in six touchdowns.

The interview with Gilbert aired in K-Nation on Sunday night. The new weekly sports show airs after 27 News at 10 each Sunday.