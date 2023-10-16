TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gus Bogina’s lifetime of K-State football memories range from the field to the stands.

Bogina’s fandom began in 1944, when he got a scholarship to play right guard and defensive end. After the 1945 season, Bogina was drafted into the Army. He returned to K-State after his service to finish his football career in 1948-49.

Bogina remembers the old uniforms and rules. His favorite memory as a Wildcat: when he started his first game.

“I started that game against Wichita State,” Bogina said. “I started the next game, and started quite a few games through my college career.”

After his football career, and after his engineering career, Bogina served six years in the Kansas House and 16 in the Senate.

“Gus is amazing,” Terri Bogina, his daughter-in-law, said. “Even at 96, Gus is amazing. He remembers everything. He can tell you about bills that passed 30 years ago. He remembers who was involved. He’s incredible.”

Bogina watches the ‘Cats every weekend. He’s been to more than 300 games, including bowl games.

