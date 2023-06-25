MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Out-of-state recruiting can be harder for coaches, but one of K-State women’s basketball’s east coast recruits already had a connection to Manhattan.

At one point, Alexis Hess had 25 offers. Some of them were in her home state, Pennsylvania. However, a knee surgery her sophomore year caused a few to back out. K-State didn’t.

“I was really grateful for that,” Hess said. “Not many schools have the head coach come out to see you and show that interest and love. It’s usually the assistant coaches. So, that really gave them the edge towards me and making my choice to come here.”

Hess was the right fit for the Wildcats and had skills they needed, K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said.

“There was a time of recruiting that those players that had injuries kind of went on the back burner because we couldn’t go out,” Mittie said. “You couldn’t see them. So, I think a lot of those schools on the front end all-of-a-sudden backed off. So much of recruiting is timing. So much of recruiting is the right fit, need, all those things.”

Hess felt the love from the coaching staff, but she also had a piece home already in Manhattan. Her mom was previously stationed at Fort Riley.

“I go through my mom for everything,” she said. “She’s made so many sacrifices for me, so I tell her everything. Right away, I told her and she was so excited because she was stationed here for three years in aviation. It was a big moment for her, too.”

Hess’ mom loved Manhattan and told her great things about it.

“She just kept commenting on, ‘Oh, it’s a really close community. I think that would be a good area for my daughter to go to school,” Mittie said.

Hess even got to visit Fort Riley when she went on her official visit. Now, she sees why her mom had so many compliments for the area.

“It’s like a midwest thing,” Hess said. “Everyone’s just so nice here. I’ve enjoyed walking around the campus and being with my teammates.”

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT at 10:30.