MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – From Stanford to Illinois, to Washington, Jason Mansfield brings more than 4,300 miles of coaching experience to the heart of the country.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Mansfield said. “I came here to build a program that lasts. A program with high character, great connection to each other and the community, and lastly, a passion to compete.”

He has been one of the best assistant volleyball coaches for the past few years.

“His reputation as a volleyball coach with a lot of connections and a longtime assistant– he’s ready for this position, and he discussed that quite a bit during the course of the interviews,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said.

Mansfield has coached 25 players to 65 All-American honors in his three previous stops.

“I coached at the same place for 15 years,” he said. “I left there. Felt like I needed to grow as a coach. Then, I was with four different head coaches in four years. The amount of growth I had during that time was phenomenal.”

So, how did K-State snag him? Gene Taylor was the first to reach out to Mansfield with a head coaching job.

“The thing that hit the most was just that every person I met was quality people and here for the right reasons, and cared about the student athletes,” Mansfield said. “I think that those are things that are really important to me. The more I found out, the more I knew about K-State and Manhattan, I just got more and more excited.”

Being a head coach has been on Mansfield’s mind for 10 years. He never rushed it because he was always a part of great staffs at great schools. He waited for the perfect fit.

“Ever since this has become a reality, I lot of the notes and thoughts that I’ve had and taken in the last 10 years have really come into play, and have really helped me make decisions,” Mansfield said.

He’s ready to get to work. First, building a staff and getting in the gym with his team.

“Every player I’ve talked to is so excited to stay,” he said. “They love K-State. They love the connection they have with their teammates. I think that means me the most to me, that they are excited about this new opportunity and this new adventure together.”

He’s also looking forward to recruiting local talent.

“At Illinois, we had a couple kids from Kansas,” Mansfield said. “Recruited a couple at Stanford, as well. The region, the Midwest, is rich with volleyball talent.”