GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSNT)- KU football has 15 commitments locked in for the Class of 2024.

Three of those future Jayhawks come from the same high school in Arizona. Aundre Gibson, DeShawn Warner and Jonathan Kamara are all entering their senior year at Desert Edge High School, in Goodyear, Arizona.

They’re all three-star prospects. Warner plays defensive end, Gibson cornerback and Kamara linebacker. The trio could be the future of KU’s defense. It’s a unique opportunity for any group of high school friends to get to play college football together, especially at the DI level and it’s even more rare within power five.

“Everybody always wishes to go play college ball with their friends, a lot of times it doesn’t happen,” Gibson said.

“That’s an opportunity that not a lot of guys get,” Warner said. “To be able to play with the guys that I love and the guys that I’m super close with for eight-plus years, that’s definitely a dream come true.”

They say they’ll bring the juice to the Jayhawks.

“We’re going to bring energy to KU,” Gibson said. “[Desert] Edge is an energy program. We’re going to turn up.”

KU also recently landed a commitment from 4-star Dakyus Brinkley out of Texas.

“We’re definitely building a new culture, or really building off the culture that they’ve started building,” Warner said. “Everybody’s known KU for basketball. We’re really trying to shift the culture a little bit and make it to where both sports have the highlight.”

Honesty, transparency and family played a large role in the decisions for these three commits.

“They weren’t just recruiting me,” Kamara said. “They were talking to my family, my coaches. Just telling me how I fit and how they’re building something special.”

“They showed me from the start that they’re always going to be honest with me, and that was really important to me,” Warner said.

“They built a family bond with me before anything,” Gibson said.

These guys come to Lawrence with big dreams.

“The [2024] class definitely bringing a Big 12 Championship,” Warner said.

To view KU’s full list of commitments on 247 Sports, click here.