LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence, Kansas is home to a lot of impressive athletes, coaches and teams within the University of Kansas. However, the Jayhawks’ accomplishments wouldn’t carry nearly as much weight if no one knew about that success.

A huge part of making sure people know is KU’s social media team. The creative services group at Kansas not only generates revenue but also helps teams build a brand.

“We are kind of the front door and back door to the University of Kansas,” KU Director of Creative Services Douglas Shepperd said. “And I think sports play such a large role in that. And so, when people can see that Jayhawk, and they can see our basketball team win a national championship, and they can see our football program taking things to new heights, they can see themselves as a Jayhawk.”

Fans see the posts on Twitter, Facebook or other social media sites. However, there is a ton of hard work that gets done behind the scenes to create such a strong social media presence. These Jayhawks say it all revolves around teamwork.

“Things like what we saw with our previous national championship don’t happen without everyone putting their best foot forward, everyone communicating, everyone bringing their ideas to the table,” Rock Chalk Video Creative Specialist Anna Groom said. “We talk about the diversity of our content, which is so important when building a brand and making sure it still comes back to the same baseline.”

The details matter. Whether it’s sharing a sweet photo from a game as quickly as possible, or telling longer form stories – the goal remains the same: Help folks at home feel connected to KU’s athletic teams.

“Fans and the passion they have is everything,” Shepperd said. “Within social media, if we can really try to sell that story and hype it up, that word “hype” and constantly building on it, that’s what we want to do. And if that helps us land recruits and someone can see themselves as a Jayhawk, then I would say we’ve done our job.”