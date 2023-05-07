NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- K-Nation’s Sunday night show featured a guest from one of the most popular KU sports podcasts.

Braiden Turner, the host of Aint No Seats podcast with KC Sports Network, joined K-Nation in-studio to talk about Kansas football and basketball.

Turner says the excitement around KU football right now is a dream come true.

“We’ve been waiting [about] 14 years for KU football to turn it around, and they’ve turned it around quickly,” Turner said. “I can’t believe how quickly [Lance Leipold] has turned it around. I don’t know if that many coaches in the country could do the job he’s done.”

Turner also weighed in on the huge commitment Kansas basketball recently picked up in Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson.

“It’s one of the biggest commits Bill Self’s had,” Turner said. “Hunter Dickinson’s a 20 [points] and ten [rebounds] at Michigan. He can step out and shoot threes. KU needed a big man.”

He says Bill Self has hinted to others that the Jayhawks recruiting efforts are far from finished this offseason. Kansas men’s basketball has two scholarship spots open.

