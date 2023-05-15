TOPEKA (KSNT)- K-Nation’s in-studio guest this week was Cole Carmody, a staff member of 247 Sports and GoPowercat.

Carmody talked all things K-State sports on the show, including a recap of his recent podcast interview with Wildcat quarterback Will Howard.

“Will Howard is an amazing, not only quarterback, but an amazing kid,” Carmody said. “He’s a great kid. He talked a lot about his struggles that he went through his freshman season… It was really hard for him. He reflected on that and really talked about the journey he’s been on.”

Carmody’s podcast is called Fighting Ever Fighting.

He also touched on Wildcat hoops, saying he’s already seen a recruiting jolt for both those programs after stellar 2022-23 seasons. More could be on the way, Carmody says.

“Those roots are so deep, they’re established when they’re sophomores or sometimes even freshmen in high school,” Carmody said. “So really the success of last year’s team you’ll see with the kids who are sophomores in high school now.”

He’s keeping track of the baseball team too.

“It’s been a great spring,” Carmody said. “I think the expectation for K-State to make its first NCAA regional since 2013 should still be there.”

K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT.